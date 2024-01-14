AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-14

Minister visits FPCCI, unveils his vision of new industrial zone for Karachi

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

KARACHI: Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Caretaker Minister for Commerce & Industries, has expressed his vision of new industrial zone of a whopping 10,000 acres for Karachi; which will be aligned with international standards during his maiden visit to FPCCI – the apex body of trade and industry of Pakistan.

The minister also stated that if his vision of a 10,000 acre new industrial zone in Karachi is materialized and exports are taken to $100 billion in the next 5 years, it will create 3 million new jobs in Karachi alone.

At the same time, the business community can simply triple its earnings; if they play their due role in the accomplishment of targets set by the economic team of government. It is a win-win position, he added.

Dr Gohar Ejaz shared his deep concerns over the state of Pakistan’s economy; specifically, trade deficit; rupee depreciation; low number of active tax filers; anomalies in Afghan Transit trade; reliance on the external sources of financing and dearth of the active participation of the business community in the policymaking.

Taking China as a role model, Dr Gohar Ejaz, highlighted that China has foreign exchange reserves in the upwards of $3 trillion, which has shown a growth of 600 times over the course of last 30 years; while Pakistan has hardly managed to double its FER to $9 billion from $4.5 billion during the tenure of current caretaker government.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the minister has also offered his full support in taking top economists on board as advisers of FPCCI to formulate its policy recommendations.

Atif Ikram Sheikh also maintained that FPCCI has decided to support reform initiatives of the commerce minister vis-à-vis export target of $100 billion in 5 years; documentation of the economy and stabilizing rupee-dollar parity.

He announced that FPCCI is going to announce its R&D structure in the next 10 days – as his vision is to turn FPCCI into top consultative body for the government.

Atif Ikram Sheikh also proposed that the business community should embark on a mission to accelerate Pakistani exports through being competitive; holding single-country exhibitions for major export destinations; diversifying its export-basket and creating an effective liaison and consultative process with the government.

FPCCI Chief acknowledged that the approval of 9 cents/kWh tariff for the export-oriented industries under the auspices of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a landmark achievement of Dr Gohar Ejaz. That is how the business community can play a productive role in policymaking if included in key policymaking forums that affect the economy of Pakistan, he added.

SM Tanveer, Provincial Caretaker Minister of Commerce for Punjab, stressed that FPCCI should establish a credible, functioning and productive research and development structure; so that, the federal and provincial governments incorporate its recommendations in budgetary, industrial, trade, agricultural, monetary, taxation, SME and infrastructure development policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI business community Dr Gohar Ejaz Atif Ikram Sheikh industrial zone for Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Minister visits FPCCI, unveils his vision of new industrial zone for Karachi

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories