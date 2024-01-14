ICT: 45 vehicles taken away, 47 mobile phones snatched

ISLAMABAD: Despite tall claims of the capital police that they have busted criminal gangs, during the last week carjackers stole 45 vehicles including motorbikes, and armed persons snatched over 47 mobile phones from citizens in different areas of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies and cash snatching. The 45 vehicles stolen from the jurisdictions of different police stations include 40 motorbikes and five cars.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Karachi Company, Khanna, Shalimar, Aabpara, Sabzi Mandi, and Sumbal police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six bikes from the limits of the Aabpara police station, six motorbikes from the limits of the Industrial Area police station, four bikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station, four bikes from the limits of Khanna police station, and three bikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole three bikes from the limits of Shehzad police station and another three from the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

During the last week, armed persons snatched 10 mobile phones, auto thieves stole three, and robbers struck in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024