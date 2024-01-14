AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-14

Corn, soybeans plunge on robust supplies

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

CHICAGO: Chicago corn futures plunged to a 3-year low on Friday, after the US Department of Agriculture reported that US corn stocks swelled to their highest levels since 2018.

Soybeans also fell sharply, with prices at the lowest seen in 26 months, as traders raced to shed their positions after the government reported larger-than-expected Brazilian crops, as well as bigger US yield and production levels for the recently harvested crop.

World grain supplies are becoming flusher after tightening due to the war in Ukraine, a major corn and wheat producer, and unfavorable crop weather.

In the United States, a record corn harvest in 2023 and lackluster export sales have contributed to growing stocks and pushed seven corn futures contracts to new lows - including most-active March, May and September. Wheat futures also turned lower, weighed down by corn and soybean markets.

“The bottom line is very simple: We’re out-producing our demand right now, and that’s pressuring the entire market,” said Karl Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.62% at $4.45-3/4 a bushel at 1806 GMT. The most-active soybean contract was down 2% to $12.11-3/4 a bushel, while wheat was down 1.16% at $5.96-3/4 a bushel.

Separately, the USDA estimated Brazil’s soybean production at 157 million metric tons, down 3 million tons from last year’s record crop of 160 million tons.

While widespread drought has hurt farms in parts of Brazil, the world’s top soybean exporter, the report pegged the number higher than market expectations.

“Going forward, we’re working with pretty heavy balance sheets not only for corn but now for beans,” said Terry Reilly, senior agricultural strategist at Marex Capital. “That’s going to set the tone for lower 2024 prices relative to 2023.”

Corn Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soybeans plunge on robust supplies

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories