AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lehecka defeats Draper to win first ATP title in Adelaide

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2024 06:08pm

ADELAIDE: Big-hitting Jiri Lehecka bounced back from losing the first set to beat Jack Draper Saturday in the Adelaide International final and claim a maiden ATP Tour title.

Britain’s Draper started well but his level dropped as the Czech took charge in the championship match, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s so emotional to win my first title here,” Lehecka said after a battle of the 22-year-olds. “I’m super excited.

“We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Thanks to everyone who kept their fingers crossed for me. This is a great way to start the year.”

Lehecka, Ostapenko win Adelaide titles ahead of Australian Open

Lehecka will rise to a career-high 23 in the world on Monday, one day after the start of the Australian Open.

The victory made him the first Czech to claim an ATP title since Jiri Vesely in Pune in 2020.

“This is what I train for,” Draper said. “I love to play in front of big crowds like this.

“Jiri played incredible tennis, and won his first title, the same thing I was trying for.

“He deserved it, he was the better player today. This is my second year here and I went one farther than my semi-final last year.”

Sixth-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko faces Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the women’s final later Saturday.

Jack Draper Jiri Lehecka

Comments

1000 characters

Lehecka defeats Draper to win first ATP title in Adelaide

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

SC reserves verdict on ECP plea against restoration of PTI’s electoral symbol

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Elections commission orders ROs to reject applications seeking other parties' symbols

Disbursement of SBA tranche: Dollar bonds extend rally on IMF approval

Four terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP: ISPR

India, US seek to bolster trade ties, work together on critical minerals

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Gaza ministry says dozens killed in Israeli strikes on 99th day of war

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

Read more stories