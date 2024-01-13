Lehecka defeats Draper to win first ATP title in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Big-hitting Jiri Lehecka bounced back from losing the first set to beat Jack Draper Saturday in the Adelaide International final and claim a maiden ATP Tour title.

Britain’s Draper started well but his level dropped as the Czech took charge in the championship match, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

“It’s so emotional to win my first title here,” Lehecka said after a battle of the 22-year-olds. “I’m super excited.

“We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Thanks to everyone who kept their fingers crossed for me. This is a great way to start the year.”

Lehecka, Ostapenko win Adelaide titles ahead of Australian Open

Lehecka will rise to a career-high 23 in the world on Monday, one day after the start of the Australian Open.

The victory made him the first Czech to claim an ATP title since Jiri Vesely in Pune in 2020.

“This is what I train for,” Draper said. “I love to play in front of big crowds like this.

“Jiri played incredible tennis, and won his first title, the same thing I was trying for.

“He deserved it, he was the better player today. This is my second year here and I went one farther than my semi-final last year.”

Sixth-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko faces Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the women’s final later Saturday.