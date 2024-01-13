AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Gucci opens Milan Fashion Week with De Sarno’s dressy looks for men

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2024 01:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MILAN: Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno kicked off Milan Fashion Week on Friday with a lineup of refined tailoring for men, adding touches of sparkle to a somber color palette for his aesthetic reset of the Kering-owned label.

Models strode down a sparse, concrete runway on chunky-soled loafers, parading floor-sweeping overcoats with long slits up the back, double-breasted suit jackets stripped of buttons and trousers cut above the ankles.

Accessories included shiny Jackie handbags in burgundy, beige or pea green – often clutched with matching gloves – and chunky jewellery worn over bare chests.

Louis Vuitton, Gucci to open at Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

De Sarno’s second catwalk outing comes as products from his debut collection, presented in September, begin to fill stores, marking the label’s turn into pared-down, polished looks, a departure from the flamboyant styles of previous designer Alessandro Michele.

Show notes signed by the designer mentioned real life, irreverent glamour and simplicity.

De Sarno’s styles hit the red carpet earlier this week, including a shimmery, floor-length gown in bright green worn by Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards.

The style reset serves as the foundation of turnaround efforts overseen by longtime Kering executive Jean-Francois Palus, who has stepped in as Gucci chief executive officer.

Gucci’s outing marked the first of dozens of shows and events taking place in the Italian fashion capital through Jan. 16, including from top names like Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio Armani.

For Gucci debut, new designer De Sarno showcases minimalist glamour

It comes as the luxury industry faces slowing demand for high-end fashion due to rising costs of living, with shares of Burberry dropping sharply on Friday after the British company, which is also undergoing a brand overhaul, lowered guidance for the second time in three months.

Gucci Kering Milan Fashion Week

Comments

1000 characters

Gucci opens Milan Fashion Week with De Sarno’s dressy looks for men

Bat symbol: SC resumes hearing ECP’s plea against high court verdict

US carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Disbursement of SBA tranche: Dollar bonds extend rally on IMF approval

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

Read more stories