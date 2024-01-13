AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Mushtaq Ghumman Published January 13, 2024 Updated January 13, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has expressed its limitation in implementing the approved integration plan as it is unable to provide feedback on the test-run report.

Responding to the test-run report of the CPPA-G, K- Electric has requested separate deliberations with the CPPA-G and on KE integration plan by NEPRA as agreed by CPPA-G.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) recently approved the report, which was also ratified by the Cabinet.

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

On May 31, 2022, NEPRA’s determination included: (i) grant of MO licence to the CPPA-G; (ii) approval of market commercial code for test run; and (iii) approval of six-month test run plan.

The actions encapsulated in the test plan had specific obligations assigned to the relevant power sector entities including the CPPA-G. Further, the CPPA-G was assigned the role of central coordinator/facilitator regarding the implementation of the test run plan.

In NEPRA’s determination (Section H) CPPA-G was directed to submit a final test-run report to the authority in consultation with relevant power sector entities. For this purpose, the CPPA-G held several consultative sessions during the test run phase to discuss findings and observations of the test run.

Accordingly, the CPPA-G prepared a final test-run report in consultation with the relevant power sector entities. The final report presents a cumulative status update of the test run phase and the aggregate status of activities starting June 2022.

The CPPA-G has submitted final test-run report documents to NEPAR for consideration including final test-run report and a revised market commercial code incorporating proposed amendments to the light of the final report.

