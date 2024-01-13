Nutritional Aspects of Palm Oil

Palm Oil and its products are very commonly used in almost every house in Pakistan. To prove its utility concern authorities like: PORIM have extensively carried out research work not only in Malaysia but also in other countries in Europe and U.S.A. as well.

The purpose of this research work is to prove that palm oil is good for human consumption and is not injurious to health. In order to give some information on this subject, I am writing some facts about this gift of nature.

Calories and Vitamins

Palm Oil, like all other oils and fats, provides nine kilocalories per gram compared with four kilocalories each for proteins and carbohydrates (1 kcal = 4.18 kJ).

Fats are also a source of vitamin A, D and E and act as carriers of these and of vitamin K in the human body.

Crude palm oil is a rich source of pro-vitamin A in the form of carotenoids (500-799 ppm) and refined red palm oil is used for the treatment and prevention of vitamin A deficiency in many countries.

Palm oil is also rich in vitamin E, present both as tocopherols and tocotrienols (600 – 1000 ppm). Both the carotenoids and vitamin E function as biological antioxidants, useful in preventing damage caused by free radicals in many age related conditions.

Digestibility

It has been shown long ago that there is no significant difference in the digestibility of different fats; only those with a very high melting point (above 50oC) exhibiting somewhat lower digestibility. It has also been shown that it is the melting point of the whole fat that matters and not its individual components. Fats of course enrich the flavour, taste and texture of food and make it more palatable.

Unsaturation and Essential Fatty Acids

Palm oil is only 50% saturated. Its component fatty acids consist of approximately:

50 % saturated (mainly palmitic acid)

40 % monounsaturated (mainly oleic acid)

10 % polyunsaturated

The polyunsaturated fatty acid content in palm oil is linoleic acid (C18:2(n-6), which is essential in human and animal nutrition.

Cholesterol

Like all vegetable oils, palm oil is virtually cholesterol free. Cholesterol being a product of animal metabolism is present in varying amounts in animal fats (e.g. butter 3150mg/lg, lard 3500mg/kg, beef fat 1100mg/kg), but is virtually absent in oils and fats of vegetable origin.

Diseases of Affluence

The greatest killer diseases of present times, especially in the developed countries, are heart disease and cancer. Both of them are influenced to varying extent by diet and so the role of fats in this respect is discussed at greater length below.

Palm Oil and Cardiovascular Disease

Palm oil being composed of equal proportions of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids with a sufficient amount of essential fatty acid is easily digested and absorbed. Human clinical studies have shown that it does not raise serum cholesterol levels and in this respect it is comparable to olive and canola oils. PORIM and other researchers have reviewed the effects of the major fatty acids in palm oil and found that they had no hypercholesterolemic effects.

On the contrary, a diet containing palm oil increases the HDL-cholesterol, thereby reducing the LDL-C/HDL-C ratio. This observation has been confirmed by reports of normal plasma cholesterol levels and low incidence of coronary heart disease in populations consuming palm oil on a daily basis.

Antioxidants in Palm Oil

Free radicals have been implicated in heart disease and the oxidation of LDL-C and lipids enhances the development of atherosclerosis, Peroxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids generates free radicals. Antioxidants in palm oil like the carotenoids and vitamin E can neutralize free radicals and so prevent oxidation of LDL-C. Recently, there has been a recommendation for increased intake of antioxidants as a way of reducing the incidence of atherosclerosis and ischaemic heart disease.

Trans Fatty Acids

Trans fatty acids are produced during the industrial hydrogenation of oils, particularly those with large proportions of polyunsaturated fatty acids. They are now recognized as a significant risk factor for coronary artery disease since they are associated with increased total and LDL-cholesterol and reduced HDL-cholesterol levels.

The use of palm oil for margarine and shortening formulations helps to reduce the level of trans fatty acids and the associated risk to health, besides eliminating costly hydrogenation.

Cancer

It is now increasingly acknowledged that diet and nutrition may significantly influence cancer development and dietary fats may be implicated in promoting certain types of cancer.

Experimental studies on animals have consistently shown that certain types of cancer develop more readily with a high-fat diet. Polyunsaturated fats have been shown to enhance tumour growth more strongly than saturated ones. It must be emphasized however that the amount of fat consumed is the primary determinant.

On the other hand, certain minor components of foods have been identified as possible anti-cancer agents and these include vitamin A and related compounds including the carotenoids, Vitamin E (tocopherols and tocotrienols) and trace elements such as selenium.

Of the compounds often speculated as anti-cancer agents, palm tocotrienols have shown much promise. Studies in whole animal models suggest an inhibitory effect on cancer progression by palm oil enriched diets. This has been narrowed down to the role of the palm tocotrienols and reconfirmed using cell-culture systems. Palm tocotrienols hindered the proliferation of human breast cancer cells either on its own or in association with the drug tamoxifen. Recent studies have also suggested that the carotenoids, both alpha and beta-carotene, present in crude and red palm oil may also act as anti-cancer agents.

It is fortunate that the carotenoids and vitamin E co-exist in natural foods. Crude palm oil is a rich source of beta-carotene (pro-vitamin A) and of vitamin E. However, it should be noted that refined palm oil (as is the case with most other refined oils) has its carotene destroyed by heat.

In recent years the intake of Crude palm oil is increasing in different parts of the world. We should also prefer usage of Palm Oil in Pakistan to get its maximum nutritional benefits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024