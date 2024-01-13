Tariq Ullah Sufi, Chairman Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA)

On behalf of Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA), I warmly welcome all the participants, speakers, sponsors, foreign and local delegates to the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC 2024).

It is truly a privilege for PEORA to be one of the organizers of PEOC 2024.

This conference is indeed a very strong platform not only for our local industry to add value to their products but also for our suppliers to increase their market share.

I very much believe that sharing knowledge and views with experts of the industry will be of great significance.

PEORA has always encouraged the value addition in our refining industry as we have huge refining capacity. We believe the refining industry will immensely benefit with the organization of PEOC.

I am sure this event will leave an everlasting impression and I wish the Conference a great success.

