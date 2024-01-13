AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Jan 13, 2024
Supplements Print 2024-01-13

PEOC Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: ATIF IKRAM SHEIKH, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

It is indeed an honor for me to welcome all delegates who are attending the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) has now become a brand to showcase our Edible oil industry which is growing with the passage of time.

I am indeed grateful to our all valued Sponsors who have played a significant role in organizing of this Conference.

Being president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), I assure our utmost support to PEOC & all the local & overseas delegates who are participating in the conference.

The Edible oil industry not only meets the ever-growing demand of Ghee & Cooking oil but also earning huge revenue for the government.

We are also working to increase the indigenous production of oil seeds so that our dependency on the imports can come down.

I wish the conference all the success & express my gratitude to all our overseas speakers & foreign delegates for visiting Pakistan.

FPCCI FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh Atif Ikram Sheikh PEOC PEOC Pakistan Edible Oil Conference PEOC Pakistan Edible Oil Conference

