AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-13

Pakistan, Egypt agree to advance ties in various areas

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Egypt have agreed on continued engagement for working together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment.

This was agreed during a meeting of Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia, Ahmed Shaheen in Cairo, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here on Friday. Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh is currently on a visit to Egypt.

It added that the two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment ties.

“They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations including by convening the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting and Annual Bilateral Consultations later this year in Islamabad,” the statement read.

It further stated that the Additional Foreign Secretary and the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia appreciated the successful holding of the 4th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition held in Cairo from January 9 to 11, 2024, which coincided with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

“They agreed to continue to engage further and work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries,” it added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Sajid Bilal, was also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Egypt investments

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Egypt agree to advance ties in various areas

Day 98 of war: Gaza: Dozens die in Israel strikes

KE expresses its ‘limitation’ towards implementing integration plan

Side pact with coal-fired IPPs: ECC refuses to extend support to Power Division

9-cent tariff: Govt yet to cross several bridges?

First credit guarantee co launched for SMEs

Sherbano case: Govt mulling filing appeal against SC judgment: AGP

ECP delists 13 political parties

KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

Notices to fish exporters: FTO directs FBR to initiate proceedings against taxmen

Onion MEP fixed at $1,200 per MT

Read more stories