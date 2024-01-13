Pakistan, Egypt agree to advance ties in various areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Egypt have agreed on continued engagement for working together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment.

This was agreed during a meeting of Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia, Ahmed Shaheen in Cairo, according to a statement of the Foreign Office here on Friday. Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh is currently on a visit to Egypt.

It added that the two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment ties.

“They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations including by convening the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting and Annual Bilateral Consultations later this year in Islamabad,” the statement read.

It further stated that the Additional Foreign Secretary and the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia appreciated the successful holding of the 4th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition held in Cairo from January 9 to 11, 2024, which coincided with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

“They agreed to continue to engage further and work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries,” it added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Sajid Bilal, was also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024