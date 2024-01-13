AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
Jan 13, 2024

FFC successfully hosts 1st Physical SAP User Group Pakistan event

Published 13 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) proudly hosted the inaugural Physical SAP User Group Pakistan (SUGPK) event at its Head Office in Rawalpindi. It was graced by Country Managing Director SAP Pakistan, his dedicated team, and Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Technology Officers (CITOs) from over 22 distinguished government and private organizations.

The event served as a groundbreaking platform for SAP professionals across diverse sectors to converge, exchange valuable insights, and stay abreast with the latest developments in SAP technology. Renowned speakers and industry experts attended the event, delving into best practices, success stories, and strategies to harness SAP for business growth.

FFC MD&CEO, Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman, CIO FFC & Chairman SUGPK North Chapter, Fakhar Ul Hassan and the Country Managing Director SAP Pakistan, Saqib Ahmed, shared valuable insights during the session and expressed their delight on culmination of successful event that undoubtedly has set a promising precedent for future gatherings, reaffirming FFC’s commitment to foster innovation and collaboration within the SAP community.

FFC Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited SAP SUGPK SAP technology

