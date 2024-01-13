Another resolution seeking poll postponement lands in Senate secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Yet another controversial resolution has landed in the Senate Secretariat, second in a week, this time seeking the postponement of general elections for three months.

Hidayatullah Khan, a senator not affiliated with any political party, submitted the resolution in the Senate Secretariat on Friday.

The resolution cited incidents of violence in North Waziristan, Bajaur, Swabi and Turbat, to demand of the electoral body and the Supreme Court to delay the general polls for three months.

Presently, the Senate stands prorogued, which means that the resolution cannot be taken up by the house unless it is in session.

On January 5, Dilawar Khan, another senator not affiliated with any political party, moved a resolution on the last day of the senate session, before it was prorogued, seeking postponement of general elections. Only 14 senators were present when Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani allowed Khan to move the resolution that was not part of the house’s business agenda.

The lengthy yet non-binding resolution sought postponement of the general elections on account of cold weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security threats, and resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Afnanullah Khan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Behramand Tangi from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Gurdeep Singh from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were among a handful of legislators present in Senate when the resolution was passed by the house—but none of them pointed out the quorum.

The next day, on January 6, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan moved a resolution for Senate’s consideration to declare as null and void its already passed yet “unconstitutional and undemocratic” resolution that sought delay in the general polls.

“The Senate of Pakistan has no authority to resort to any extra-constitutional step. Through this resolution, we reiterate our demand that free and fair general elections be held on February 8, 2024, in accordance with Supreme Court’s decision...” the JI senator’s resolution, that was submitted to the Senate Secretariat shortly after the Senate session was prorogued, read.

“The resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan citing law and order, and weather situation for delaying the general elections is unconstitutional and undemocratic,” according to the resolution.

