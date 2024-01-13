LCCI hails approval of IMF loan

LAHORE: The office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry including President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Ch and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt on Friday welcomed the approval of a $700 million tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Pakistan, hailing it as ‘excellent news for the economy.’

They commended the present regime for its efforts, acknowledging the approval from the IMF Executive Board after completing the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program.

LCCI office-bearers anticipated that the approved $700 million would invigorate economic indicators, instill confidence in both local and foreign investors, stabilize the rupee, and positively impact the stock market.

Highlighting the importance of encouraging Pakistani expatriates, they urged for increased home remittances and support for export-oriented industries to boost exports.

In the wake of this positive development, LCCI office-bearers urged authorities to focus on two key areas for economic reform. Firstly, they called for efforts to expand the tax base, contributing to overall economic stability. Secondly, they stressed the need to stabilize the Pakistani rupee.

Expressing his opinion on the ideal exchange rate, LCCI office-bearers suggested a range of 175 to 200 rupees per dollar. They outlined the multiple benefits of such a rate, including reducing inflation, lowering interest rates, and making the cost of doing business more affordable.

LCCI office-bearers further emphasized the potential positive outcomes of this exchange rate adjustment, such as a decrease in the cost of imported goods and a more competitive market.

LCCI office-bearers highlighted that a favorable exchange rate would reduce businesses' dependence on imported resources, enhancing their ability to rely on domestic alternatives.

LCCI office-bearers urged political leaders to unite in their commitment to long-term economic stability and growth, transcending party lines for the greater benefit of the nation. They said that the LCCI remains optimistic about Pakistan's economic stability and growth, reiterating the importance of necessary economic reforms, addressing exchange rate disparities, expanding the tax base, and fostering unity among political parties for sustainable economic development.

