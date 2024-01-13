Annual Marigold Festival kicked off

KARACHI: The 3-day annual Marigold Festival was kicked-off by Parks department Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) at Bagh-e-Jinnah of the Iconic Frere Hall on Friday, as Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said more than 60,000 flowers have been placed to attract the citizens in the Festival.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Marigold Festival, Wahab said that Frere Garden is an asset of the citizens, the Festival will continue for three days and the entry will be free for the visiting citizens. Sufi Music, and Qawwali night is being organized on Saturday night in Marigold Festival.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PPP in City Council Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present.

Wahab distributed certificates of appreciation to the staff of the Gardens Department. He said KMC is working in a dynamic manner with the help of the provincial government.

Mayor Karachi said that new buses have also arrived in the city and this will resolve the problems of public transport in Karachi. The fire brigade department is active; their annual performance has been good as complaints are being processed promptly. Sindh government has given three snorkels to this city yesterday.

Wahab said: "Before I assumed the mayoral charge, the income of KMC was Rs.580 million, but now the income of KMC has increased to more than Rs. 1 billion." KMC has recovered Rs.240 million from PSO in recent days; the remaining 260 million will also be received soon. The land department is also working on land recovery, three new snorkels have been received by us and they have been delivered to the respective places for immediate use. In case of accidents, they will work across the city, will continue,

Seasonal flowers and plants will be planted on the roadsides and open spaces in Karachi. I wish that the entire city is lush and green. This kind of festival gives a soft image to the city.

He said new animals are going to be introduced in the Safari park; horse riding will also be introduced in the safari park. Butterfly Garden will be activated in Karachi Zoo in three months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024