Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: AC adjourns proceedings till Feb 14

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned to February 14 the proceedings in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his sons.

The court allowed one-time exemption to former Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz from personal appearance. However, Anwar Hussain, pleader of Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the court.

The NAB alleged that Shahbaz Sharif being Punjab Chief Minister had issued a directive for construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of the sugar mills owned by his sons. It said Rs 213 million was spent for this purpose from public money.

