PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mahmood on Friday announced his withdrawal of candidacy from both provincial and national assemblies.

Mahmood announced this development on X (formerly Twitter).

“I had submitted nomination papers from NA-128 and PP-170. Now I have decided to withdraw from the election and I am not a candidate from any party,” the former education minister said on X.

The development means Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will get smooth sailing in this constituency.

Earlier today, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also withdrew his candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242 after talks with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)failed over seat adjustment.

Shehbaz’s candidacy for NA-242 was approved by the returning officer four days ago.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Masood Khan Mandokhail had challenged Shehbaz’s nomination papers citing the undeclared salary that he had drawn as prime minister.