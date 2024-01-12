AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2024 Updated January 12, 2024 06:36pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafqat Mahmood on Friday announced his withdrawal of candidacy from both provincial and national assemblies.

Mahmood announced this development on X (formerly Twitter).

“I had submitted nomination papers from NA-128 and PP-170. Now I have decided to withdraw from the election and I am not a candidate from any party,” the former education minister said on X.

The development means Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will get smooth sailing in this constituency.

Earlier today, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also withdrew his candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242 after talks with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P)failed over seat adjustment.

Shehbaz’s candidacy for NA-242 was approved by the returning officer four days ago.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Masood Khan Mandokhail had challenged Shehbaz’s nomination papers citing the undeclared salary that he had drawn as prime minister.

Shafqat Mahmood Nawaz Sharif PMLN PTI’ General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 NA 128

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Jan 12, 2024 06:50pm
His Software has been updated. Now ladla will be elected unopposed.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories