AIRLINK 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.49%)
BOP 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.04%)
DGKC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
FCCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
FFBL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.98%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
HBL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.13%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
OGDC 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
PIAA 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.16%)
PPL 133.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.41%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,644 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 24,109 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.16%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Three-day Karachi Eat Food festival to begin at Beach Park

BR Life & Style Published 12 Jan, 2024 05:45pm
Photo: Eat Food Festival
Photo: Eat Food Festival

The popular Karachi Eat Food festival begins Friday, aiming to host over 120 new and returning vendors who will have a platform to meet thousands of potential customers.

Located at the Beach View Park in Clifton, the festival is now in its 11th year, and set to feature a wide variety of food stalls serving sweet and savoury culinary creations.

As with past years, it will also feature a line-up of musical talent.

Among the artists slated to play include Young Stunners, Shamoon Ismail and Mustafa Baloch.

Vendors include mostly home-based entities such as Purple Cow, Dossani Kitchen, Yelo and several others.

This year, the festival has introduced the Bringing Emerging Artists Together (BEAT) Festival – a musical concept aiming to give a platform to emerging Pakistani musical talent, according to the press release.

Seen as springboard for vendors, Karachi Eat Food Festival underway

“Just as Karachi Eat provides a launching pad for aspiring chefs who want to step into the city’s food scene, the BEAT aspect of the festival aims to do the same for young, budding musicians who are only waiting for an opportunity to prove their mettle,” Omer Omari, the chief executive officer of the Eat Food Festival, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“We believe in harnessing the immense potential of Pakistan’s music scene.”

This year, Eat Food has also launched EatsApp – a food discovery platform that will be of use beyond the festival, allowing users to rate, review and discover new eateries near them throughout the year.

Tickets for the festival cost Rs750 and can be bought on Ticketwala.pk. Through the EatsApp platform, it is Rs500.

Last year, the festival ended on a sour note, as gatecrashers forced singer Kaifi Khalil to stop his performance amidst the security breach.

Karachi Eat festival

Comments

1000 characters

Three-day Karachi Eat Food festival to begin at Beach Park

Macroeconomic conditions ‘have generally improved, but outlook remains challenging’, says IMF

Rupee sees 8th successive session, settles at 280.36 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on profit-taking

IMF’s first review: proud moment, says Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself

Democracy should be present in both country and political parties: CJP Isa

PTI’s Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from election

Shehbaz Sharif withdraws candidacy from Karachi’s NA-242

Lucky Core Industries terminates SPA with Lotte Chemical

President Alvi accepts resignation of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Read more stories