Three-day Karachi Eat Food festival to begin at Beach Park

The popular Karachi Eat Food festival begins Friday, aiming to host over 120 new and returning vendors who will have a platform to meet thousands of potential customers.

Located at the Beach View Park in Clifton, the festival is now in its 11th year, and set to feature a wide variety of food stalls serving sweet and savoury culinary creations.

As with past years, it will also feature a line-up of musical talent.

Among the artists slated to play include Young Stunners, Shamoon Ismail and Mustafa Baloch.

Vendors include mostly home-based entities such as Purple Cow, Dossani Kitchen, Yelo and several others.

This year, the festival has introduced the Bringing Emerging Artists Together (BEAT) Festival – a musical concept aiming to give a platform to emerging Pakistani musical talent, according to the press release.

Seen as springboard for vendors, Karachi Eat Food Festival underway

“Just as Karachi Eat provides a launching pad for aspiring chefs who want to step into the city’s food scene, the BEAT aspect of the festival aims to do the same for young, budding musicians who are only waiting for an opportunity to prove their mettle,” Omer Omari, the chief executive officer of the Eat Food Festival, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“We believe in harnessing the immense potential of Pakistan’s music scene.”

This year, Eat Food has also launched EatsApp – a food discovery platform that will be of use beyond the festival, allowing users to rate, review and discover new eateries near them throughout the year.

Tickets for the festival cost Rs750 and can be bought on Ticketwala.pk. Through the EatsApp platform, it is Rs500.

Last year, the festival ended on a sour note, as gatecrashers forced singer Kaifi Khalil to stop his performance amidst the security breach.