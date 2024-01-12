AIRLINK 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.98%)
DGKC 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
FCCL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.88%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.79%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
HBL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.72%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PAEL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.92%)
PIAA 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.82%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.3%)
PPL 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.18%)
SEARL 55.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.88%)
SNGP 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.28%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,640 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,068 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.33%)
KSE100 64,645 Increased By 27.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 57.9 (0.27%)
Maersk hopes international interventions, naval presence will allow Red Sea transit to return

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:22pm

COPENHAGEN: Maersk hopes international interventions and a larger naval presence in the Red Sea will eventually lead to maritime commerce to resume through the strait, it said on Friday, following U.S-British strikes overnight against Houthi military targets in Yemen.

“We hope that these interventions and a larger naval presence will eventually lead to a lowered threat environment allowing maritime commerce to transit through the Red Sea and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway,” Maersk said in an emailed statement.

Maersk to use rail to bypass Panama Canal amid drought

Shipping companies have redirected vessels away from the Red Sea around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope after Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on vessels in the Gulf region to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

