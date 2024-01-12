Mothers Wozniacki, Kerber look to get the balance right in Melbourne

MELBOURNE: Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber have both experienced great triumphs at the Australian Open but admit they will be unable to focus purely on the tennis as they return to Melbourne Park after long absences this year.

Wozniacki won her only Grand Slam title on Rod Laver Arena to become number one in the world in 2018 but returns to Melbourne six years later with her children Olivia and James in tow.

“It’s hard. It feels like you have two full-time jobs basically,” the 33-year-old wild card said of juggling childcare with professional tennis.

“Finding that balance and being able to do both, I know there’s thousands and thousands of women out there that have full-time jobs and are also moms, but it’s hard. “Sometimes I pat myself on the back, You’re doing good, we’re okay. Some days it’s survival, some days we’re thriving. We’re getting through one day at a time and the kids are happy.”

Wozniacki played only seven matches last year on her return to the tour after a gap of almost four years and lost her only match this year to another mother, Elina Svitolina, in Auckland. Nevertheless, the world number 252 believes she still has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the women’s game.

“I think I’m playing well,” Wozniacki, who will face 20th seed Magda Linette in the first round, added.

“My body feels pretty good … I’m just going to focus on my first-round opponent and kind of go from there. That’s always kind of been my mindset.”

Kerber, who won the first of her three major titles in Melbourne in 2016, will be accompanied by her young daughter as she returns to Grand Slam action for the first time since the 2022 US Open.

The 35-year-old German welcomed the return of close friend and fellow baseliner Wozniacki as well as the other players who have recently had children, Svitolina and four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. “It is great to see moms coming back,” the world number 657 said. “I think it’s really interesting for the fans to see us playing again and how the comebacks will go.

“I think for us, it is completely different mindset because, of course, we are not really the important person right now in our lives, there is someone else.”

Kerber won one of her five United Cup matches two weeks ago on her return after 18 months on the sidelines, suffering something of a reality check in a 6-3 6-0 loss to Iga Swiatek.

She also got a tough draw and will take on 2022 finalist Danielle Collins in the opening round, with world number one Swiatek looming in the second if she gets past the American.

“It is my first real tournament,” she said. “I am trying to play as good as I can and to see how far I can go. I know that I need to be patient for the next few months.”