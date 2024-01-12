AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Life & Style Print 2024-01-12

Lists of trending videos unveiled: YouTube Shorts fulfill rising user demand for active content

Published 12 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: YouTube has unveiled the much-awaited lists of trending videos highlighting the impressions made by YouTube Shorts, as the number of channels uploaded to Shorts daily grew by over 80%, and are being watched by over 2B logged-in users every month. This year’s stats are reflective of the demand for more active content, and the arrival of YouTube Shorts” now averaging over 70 billion daily views ” provided a fresh breath on the platform, both for creators and users.

The report signified that users are looking for information or entertainment material that is much faster and more accurate. So, a format that takes a few seconds is ideal for audiences such as millennials and Generation Z.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, mentioned that œthe top trending lists of this year reflect the cultural evolution in Pakistan, notably marked by a substantial rise in Shorts viewership and distinct fan bases forming around specific content categories such as music, dramas, and vlogs. Moreover, creators are embracing multiformat approaches to explore new genres and audiences. Moving forward, we anticipate the ongoing expansion of multiformat content, resulting in a more varied and interesting range of content than ever. 

The long-form content also resonates well with Pakistani audiences, indicating that despite the varying patterns of users’ consumption behaviour, both formats continue to enjoy the dominance of video-form content in Pakistan. An example of this is the top trending videos, which are about different topics each year, the content is more striking and visually appealing, in short: it causes an impact.

Also, the Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors ” beyond just views ” that indicate how œtrending  a video actually is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.

Music is also a type of content that is popular on YouTube. In 2023, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, a paid membership, enhanced the viewing experience with ad-free content, offline and background play providing an immersive music experience.

