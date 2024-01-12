ATC dismisses extension in physical remand of IK in 12 cases

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the police request to extend physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan in 12 cases about the May 9 violence, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

ATC judge Malik Aijaz Asif, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, sent Khan on a 14-day judicial remand. Jail authorities produced Khan before the court. Khan’s legal team as well as the investigation officers (IO) of these cases appeared before the ATC.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor requested the court to extend the physical remand of Khan to conduct further investigation from him regarding 12 cases.

During the hearing, the investigating officers of the 12 cases presented their report about the investigation conducted against the PTI founder during his remand.

The PTI founder’s lawyer objected to the prosecution’s request and pleaded with the court to reject the prosecution’s request.

The court after hearing arguments sent Khan to jail.

