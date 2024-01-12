AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-12

Fesco electrifies 108 villages in Dec

Press Release Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 108 villages in its region during the month of December with an estimated cost of Rs.199.898 million while Rs.74.856 million spent on the completion of2 High Tension (HT) and Rs.62.561 on 55 Low Tension proposals.

One special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed Project Directorate spent Rupees 10.371 million on completion of 10 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs 17.253 million on 12 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs 18.691 million on 18 LT proposals in Sargodha and spent Rs 16.247 million on the completion of 15 LT proposal in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, Rs 39.208 million were spent on electrification of 24 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 56.473 million on electrification of 31 villages in Jhang, Rs 52.793 million on electrification of 27 villages in Sargodha and Rs 51.424 million on electrification of 27 new villages in Mianwali circle.

FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed one HT proposal in Faisalabad with the cost of Rs.40.975 million and one in Jhang with cost of Rs.33.881 million.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammd Amir has appreciated the performance of the Project Construction Directorate and directed them to complete the more projects with the same zeal and dedication so that maximum relief could be provided to the FESCO consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FESCO Engr Muhammad Amir

Comments

1000 characters

Fesco electrifies 108 villages in Dec

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories