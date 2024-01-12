AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
CS orders digitizing record of all development authorities

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that the records of all development authorities be digitized on the pattern of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to provide better services to the people.

He gave this directive while presiding over a high-level meeting to review the e-registry and land record digitization project Punjab

Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary said development authorities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala must be integrated with the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project for digitization of records. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Narowal, Layya, Okara and Pakpattan for expediting work on the PULSE project in their districts.

The Chief Secretary said the e-registration system has been introduced for land transfer in the province and the manual registry has been disallowed since January 1 across the province. He said the e-registration system would prove to be a great service for the people as it would eradicate corruption in the revenue department.

The Chief Secretary said e-registration centres would be established in all districts to facilitate e-registry and all services related to the Board of Revenue would be provided under one roof in these centres. He mentioned that initially e-registration centres are being set up in all the divisional headquarters.

He asked the divisional commissioners to identify suitable places for these centres keeping in view the convenience of the people.

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. She said the land records have been scanned and data entry work is in progress.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretary housing and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

LDA Board of Revenue Civil Secretariat Zahid Akhtar Zaman PULSE project

