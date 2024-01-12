AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-12

Cipher case: Proceedings after Dec 14 ‘of no legal consequences’: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, declared all the proceedings in the cipher case after December 14 “of no legal consequence”.

The bench declared all proceedings illegal after the Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court to restart the case and record the statements of 13 witnesses again in the case.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of Imran Khan’s petition challenging his de-novo trial in jail and subsequent developments, including the framing of charges and a gag order on the media.

At the very outset of the hearing, the Attorney General submitted that the impugned order dated 14.12.2023 is not sustainable in law as the same is not in accord with the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of Ghulam Muhammad Vs. The State (PLD 1967 SC 175).

He further submitted that he would have no objection if the said order is set-aside and that the prosecution has no intention of filing an application for proceedings before the Special Court to be in camera.

At this stage, Raja Rizwan Abbasi advocate who is one of the prosecutors, submitted that the testimonies of the witnesses after 21.12.2023 were recorded in open Court and therefore, such testimonies should be saved.

The IHC bench observed that since the impugned order dated 14.12.2023 had not been recalled by judge, Special Court at any material stage and since his order dated 23.12.2023 cannot be treated as an order to recall the said order dated 14.12.2023 or as an order for further proceedings not to be held in camera, the request made by Abbasi cannot be acceded to.

Justice Miangul Hassan wrote in his written order, “In view of the said submission of the Attorney-General, the instant criminal revision petition is allowed; the impugned order dated 14.12.2023 passed by the Judge, Special Court is set-aside; and all the proceedings conducted by the Judge, Special Court after the said order dated 14.12.2023 are declared to be of no legal consequence.”

Imran Ahmad Khan had challenged order dated 14.12.2023 passed by the Judge, Special Court designated to try offences under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, whereby the application filed by the prosecution under Section 14 of the OSA, was allowed by excluding the public from the proceedings in the trial against the petitioner.

Furthermore, through the said order, the reporting or publication with respect to the proceedings by the print, electronic and social media was prohibited. A direction was issued to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to ensure that no reporting

with respect to the proceedings before the said Court takes place.

Through the said order, the family members of the persons accused in case FIR No.06/2023 dated 15.08.2023 registered under Sections 5 and 9 of the OSA read with Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (“PPC”) at Police Station Counter Terrorism Wing, FIA, Islamabad were allowed to attend the proceedings but were prohibited from publishing any evidence given or statements made during the course of the proceedings.

The IHC bench stated that the reason given by the learned Judge, Special Court for allowing the said application under Section 14 of the OSA was “to protect the sanctity of the cypher, a secret communication system in place between foreign missions of Pakistan and the foreign office and sanctity of the State which is inevitably intertwined.”

It was also held that “the publication of any evidence given and or any statement made in the court will be prejudicial to the safety of the State.”

The IHC order mentioned that during the hearing on 28.12.2023, it also transpired that the learned Special Court had issued certified copies of the testimonies of all the witnesses including PWs-1 to 3 and 7 (who, according to the learned Attorney-General were witnesses whose testimonies, if published, would cause prejudice to the safety of the State). The attested copies of the testimonies had also been produced before this Court, which were taken on record.

It added that this court, in its order dated 28.12.2023, had observed that it is the “publication of any evidence” that may be prejudicial to the safety of the State that forms the basis for passing an order under Section 14 of the OSA. By issuing certified copies of testimonies of PWs-1 to 3 and 7, the learned Special Court had given the status of public documents to these testimonies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Mansoor Usman Awan cipher case

Comments

1000 characters

Cipher case: Proceedings after Dec 14 ‘of no legal consequences’: IHC

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories