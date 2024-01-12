UK issues travel advisory for KP areas

ISLAMABAD: The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), on Thursday, advised all British nationals against visiting several areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the areas within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as several other parts of the country.

Through the travel advisory, posted on the official website of the British High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday, the FCDO advised against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the FCDO advised against all travel to areas including Bajaur, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, LakkiMarwat, Lower Dir, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar, Swat, Tank, North Waziristan, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan.

The FCDO also advised against all travel the Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15, the N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In Balochistan, the FCDO also advised against all travel to province, except the southern coast of Balochistan. “FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the southern coast of Balochistan,” read the travel advisory.

These areas include south of and including) the N10 motorway; section of the N25 from the N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan-Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar.

The FCDO also advised against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Sindh province, the FCDO advised against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024