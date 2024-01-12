AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-12

PALSP urges PM to help release incremental subsidy

Press Release Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) strongly protests over the stark disparity faced by Karachi-based industries in the disbursement of the Government’s Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy.

The subsidy, spanning from July 2021 to October 2023, has been availed by industries nationwide, while Karachi industries grapple with a legal battle between K-Electric and the Power Ministry.

This subsidy, conceived to alleviate industries during post-COVID economic challenges, reveals a distressing discrepancy in its allocation, raising concerns about the commitment of state authorities towards equitable support.

Despite assurances from entities such as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Power Division, and the Minister of Energy, the subsidy remains elusive for Karachi industries. The promised relief is yet to materialize, plunging these businesses into a state of uncertainty and financial strain.

While the government shows positive support for the utility company of Karachi through the implementation of long-awaited agreements, the same urgency is lacking for industrial units. PALSP calls upon the Prime Minister to intervene and resolve this pressing issue for the sake of Karachi Industries.

The apparent discrimination against Karachi industries in the implementation of the Incremental Units Consumption Package sends a discouraging message, raising questions about equity, justice, and the government’s commitment to supporting industries nationwide.

Such actions erode the trust of businesses and impede their ability to thrive. The current predicament faced by Karachi-based industries, compounded by the non-issuance of this subsidy, adds to the challenges already besetting the industry.

In the current economic climate, marked by currency depreciation, high borrowing costs, and substantial increases in input costs, particularly energy prices, manufacturers are grappling with capital requirements.

The subsidy, initially a breath of fresh air, now hangs in limbo, making it nearly impossible for industries to weather the storm. Urgent action by the Government is essential to prevent the irreparable closure of these industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra Power Division PALSP K-Electric

Comments

1000 characters

PALSP urges PM to help release incremental subsidy

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories