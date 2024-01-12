Two killed in third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week

KABUL: Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said a grenade was detonated outside a commercial centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, an enclave of the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

“The initial information shows that unfortunately two civilian compatriots were martyred and 12 others were wounded,” Zadran said in a statement.