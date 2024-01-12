KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 89,254 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,464 tonnes of import cargo and 51,676 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,464 comprised of 38,047 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 3,417 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 47,790 comprised of 34,219 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,621 tonnes of Cement & 3,950 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6103 containers comprising of 3101 containers import and 3002 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 491 of 20’s and 1206 of 40’s loaded while 54 of 20’s and 72 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 729 of 20’s and 482 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 651 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Xin Chang Shu, Wan Hai 627, Safeen Prime & Ikuchi Island berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships, namely Gsl Elizabeth, Ym Express, Kmtc Manila & Ginga Bobcat sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Detroit, X-Press Bardsey, MSC Desiree and Al-Saad are left the port on today (Morning) January 10th and three more ships, Curacao, Blue Bird and Kyparisia are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 221,483 tonnes, comprising 156,177 tonnes imports cargo and 65,306 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,463 Containers (2,013 TEUs Imports and 3,450 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ is expected to take berths at QICT on today, 11th January, while another containers ship ‘Big Breezy’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 12th January, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024