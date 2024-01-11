AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:56pm

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday ahead of key US inflation data, due later in the day, that will offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s timeline for monetary policy easing.

Investors are looking at the US Consumer Price Index report (CPI) where a soft print could lift rate-cut bets for March. CME’s FedWatch Tool is currently showing a 66% chance of a cut.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US inflation data

The Qatari benchmark edged 0.2% higher, supported by a 4.3% leap in Qatar Navigation.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.5% higher, with the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank advanced 2.5%, rising for the fifth consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gave up early gains to finish 0.2% lower, falling for a fourth consecutive session, weighed down by a 3.7% slide in insurance firm Tawuniya .

Separately, the kingdom launched new residency programs to attract skilled professionals and investment as the Gulf country forges ahead with its plan to pivot its economy away from fossil fuels.

Dubai’s main share index, dropped 0.3% retreating from a three-month high hit in the previous session, driven down by a 1.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.2%, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.6%.

Egypt’s annual core inflation eased to 34.2% in December from 35.9% in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 12,116

ABU DHABI rose 0.5% to 9,845

DUBAI down 0.3% to 4,118

QATAR gained 0.2% to 10,466

EGYPT up 0.2% to 25,519

BAHRAIN dropped 0.2% to 1,986

OMAN was flat at 4,607

KUWAIT advanced 1.2% to 7,935

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of US inflation data

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories