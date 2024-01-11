AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes over 1% higher as rate cut talks heat up

  • Expectations of cut in key policy rate, developments on oil/gas front boost sentiment
  • SBP has yet to issue advance calendar on schedule of monetary policy committee meetings
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 05:53pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish session on Thursday as its benchmark KSE-100 Index rebounded with an over 1% gain amid talks of a rate cut in the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting expected in January.

Trading at the KSE-100 remained range-bound in the first half of the session, but bulls managed to dominate by the end, bringing the index back over 64,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 64,617.57, up by 697.72 points or 1.09%.

The turnaround came after the KSE-100 had seen some profit-taking and consolidation in previous sessions.

On Wednesday, investors chose to opt for profit-taking in selective stocks of banks and fertiliser sectors in the backdrop of increasing noise at the political front and absence of any positive trigger, making a 5th consecutive negative session at the PSX.

Sentiments got a boost after the federal government borrowed Rs283 billion in the Market Treasury Bills auction held on Wednesday, with analysts saying investors aggressively tried to lock in rates at higher yields amid expectation of a rate cut in the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting expected by Jan-end.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), however, has not issued an advance calendar of its monetary policy committee meetings. When contacted by Business Recorder, the SBP acknowledged that it had yet to publish the monetary policy committee schedule.

At the PSX, a mixed trend was witnessed on Thursday, with index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the green, while the refinery and automobile sectors were trading in red.

Investors remained interested in the energy sector, especially in OMCs and oil exploration companies.

In a key development, the Ministry of Energy’s Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) also provisionally awarded four new exploration blocks in Balochistan and Sindh to Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL).

Meanwhile, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of the largest producers of natural gas in the country, has discovered gas reserves at Shewa-2 well, located in North Waziristan district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Thursday ahead of US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s thinking on rate cuts, while the crypto world got a boost after exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to track bitcoin were approved in the United States.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.67% higher, on course to snap its seven-day losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar for the seventh consecutive session, appreciating a marginal 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 281.11 after an increase of Re0.02 against the greenback.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged higher in early trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 586.5 million from 636.1 million a session before.

The value of shares declined to Rs17 billion from Rs18 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 198.5 million shares, followed by P.I.A.C.(A) with 33.9 million shares, and Pak Int.Bulk at 27.4 million shares.

Shares of 360 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 204 registered an increase, 131 recorded a fall, while 25 remained unchanged.

PSX energy sector KSE100 index PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Ishtiaq mirza Jan 11, 2024 05:01pm
No party including PML N has issued ticket to Pakistan major community lower middle class whose average income is less than fifty thousand and this class is facing all difficulties like inflation, education, health, residence, utility bills and PML N is contesting election on inflation by awarding tickets to those who are not aware that how much potato, atta, ghee rice rates
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 closes over 1% higher as rate cut talks heat up

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories