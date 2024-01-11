AIRLINK 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
BOP 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 77.31 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.12%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.78%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
OGDC 123.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.65%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.81%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
SEARL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
SNGP 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
SSGC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,570 Decreased By -6 (-0.09%)
BR30 23,695 Increased By 33.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 63,935 Increased By 15.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 21,347 Increased By 5.9 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Election candidate shot dead

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

PESHAWAR: A candidate in Pakistan’s general elections was shot dead while campaigning on Wednesday, police said, an incident likely to underscore concerns among political leaders that rising militant attacks could threaten the holding of the Feb. 8 polls.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed three people including Malik Kaleem Ullah, an independent candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. North Waziristan police chief Rohan Zaib Khan told Reuters that Kaleem Ullah was campaigning door to door when he was attacked.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mir Aslam Buledi, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) National Assembly candidate from the south-western province of Balochistan, was seriously injured in an armed attack, Deputy Commissioner for Turbat Hassan Jan Baloch told Reuters.

elections polls shot dead General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Election candidate political leader Malik Kaleem Ullah

