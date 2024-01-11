AIRLINK 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 4.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.77%)
FCCL 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.09%)
FFBL 30.36 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.5%)
FFL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.15%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.97%)
OGDC 123.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PPL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PRL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
PTC 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.8%)
SNGP 77.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
SSGC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
TRG 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.69%)
UNITY 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 6,597 Increased By 21.7 (0.33%)
BR30 23,776 Increased By 113.8 (0.48%)
KSE100 64,100 Increased By 180 (0.28%)
KSE30 21,413 Increased By 72.1 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-11

China stocks hover near five-year low

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

HONG KONG: China stocks dipped again on Wednesday to the lowest since February 2019, while Hong Kong shares logged a seven-day losing streak, as the absence of market catalysts kept investor sentiment low.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% each.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.5%.

In Asia, Japanese stocks hit a near 34-year high, while other Asian equities meandered around one-month lows ahead of US inflation data due this week.

Jason Lui, head of APAC equity derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas, sees limited upside for China stocks in 2024 as the visibility of policies or their implementation has been not very clear.

He added the weak start of Hong Kong stocks this year was due to the market not seeing “any major new policy announcement coming out of the broader China complex”.

Dong Chen, chief Asia strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said on Wednesday the firm expects a moderate recovery in the Chinese economy in 2024.

“The property sector will likely remain a drag on growth,” he said.

Uncertainties surrounding the upcoming Taiwan election also caught the eyes of investors.

On Tuesday, the Taiwan government issued a mistaken air raid alert after a Chinese rocket carrying a science satellite flew over southern Taiwan.

China on Wednesday said the satellite launch was a regular annual arrangement.

The anime Comic Game Index, which covers smaller game makers listed in mainland markets, lost 2.8% to lead the decline.

Photovoltaic stocks gained 1.4%, outperforming most sectors.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants dropped 0.8%, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session.

Hong Kong shares China stocks Shanghai Composite Index Japanese stocks CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks hover near five-year low

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories