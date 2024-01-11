AIRLINK 59.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
BOP 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
DGKC 77.71 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.65%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
MLCF 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
OGDC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.01%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.91%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 126.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.24%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
SNGP 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.85%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.82%)
UNITY 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,590 Increased By 14.4 (0.22%)
BR30 23,773 Increased By 111.1 (0.47%)
KSE100 64,080 Increased By 159.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 21,404 Increased By 62.8 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-11

Gold firm as traders gear up for US inflation print

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

BENGALURU: Gold steadied on Wednesday as traders kept their eyes glued to US inflation data that could shape the Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rate cuts this year, although a softer dollar kept a floor under prices.

Spot gold was steady at $2,028.39 per ounce as of 9:45 am ET (1445 GMT). US gold futures were also steady at $2,033.30 per ounce. Cooler-than-expected inflation data will give more reason for the Fed to cut rates this year, which should move gold higher, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“Right now I expect kind of a quiet session, a little bit of back and forth, but (gold) remaining positive on the day ahead of tomorrow’s data.”

US consumer inflation data is due on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year inflation at 3.2% in December, but think core inflation likely fell to 3.8%, its lowest since mid-2021, A New York Federal Reserve report revealed that consumers expect a decline in inflation, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday stated that the US central bank’s monetary policy seems “sufficiently restrictive”.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of investing in non-yielding bullion. “If markets have to dilute bets for a March rate cut, spot gold may see a brief stint back in the sub-$2k domain,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

“Still, bullion bulls would have no qualms restoring spot gold back above that psychologically important mark once markets get a firmer grasp on the Fed’s policy pivot.”

The dollar index ticked down about 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies. In other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $22.86 per ounce, while platinum lost more than 1% to $920.13, and palladium rose 1.1% to $989.38.

Gold US Federal Reserve US gold dollar index US consumer inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firm as traders gear up for US inflation print

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories