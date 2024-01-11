Probe into TLP protest: Defence secy writes letters to Army, Air and Naval chiefs?

ISLAMABAD: Defense Secretary Lt Gen Hamood uz Zaman Khan (retd) is said to have written letters to the defence forces’ chiefs to investigate the alleged role of their officials and take appropriate actions against them.

Media reports claimed that the defence secretary has addressed letters to Chief of Army staff, Air Chief and Naval Chief to probe into the allegations against their concerned officials to have played any role in 2017 sit-in protest by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the then government.

The letters have been written on the order of the Supreme Court in connection with the Dharna Commission investigation. However, it could not be confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, the commission constituted to probe the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in at Faizabad in 2017 has summoned the Former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday.

