PCB extends gratitude to Cricket Australia for support

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed gratitude to Cricket Australia for its support to Pakistan.

Talking to media, here Wednesday, Zaka also thanked Cricket Australia for giving a warm reception to the Pakistan cricket team. "Cricket Australia was assured to provide training to Pakistan's curators, as it will help in improving the standards of the pitch,” he said.

Regarding recent tour of Team Pakistan to Australia, Zaka said that the fringe players had gained good experience against Australia. He said “The PCB and Cricket Australia will move forward together and both held talks on various matters including future cooperation.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, PCB COO Salman Naseer said, “Due to the surge in franchise cricket, there exists clash in the cricket calendar.” He said, “The PCB and Cricket Australia will extend cooperation in terms of organizing the fixture schedule.”

Moreover, former skipper Babar Azam slipped down from the sixth to the eighth position in the ICC Test rankings for batters. This was due to his bad performance in the recently-concluded Australia Test series, where Babar Azam faced difficulties in making an impact, failing to register a single fifty in the six innings he played.

A impressive 88-run innings by Mohammad Rizwan in the first innings of the Sydney Test translated into a noteworthy ascent of 10 spots for him, firmly securing the 17th rank with a total of 668 rating points. On the other hand, Saud Shakeel experienced a descent, moving down to the 14th position with 693 rating points.

On the other hand, India’s Virat Kohli propelled to the 6th position, thanks to a stellar performance during India’s tour of South Africa.

On the ICC ranking in the bowling department, pacer Aamer Jamal made a resounding impact in his debut series. His exceptional six-wicket haul during the Sydney Test propelled him 12 spots higher in the rankings, settling him at the 45th position with a total of 432 points. Leading the Pakistani bowling contingent, Shaheen Afridi secured the 12th position with 733 points, while India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his dominance atop the bowling rankings with an impressive 863 points.

