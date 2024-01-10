AIRLINK 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy makes surprise visit to Baltic region

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:40pm

VILNIUS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to Lithuania on Wednesday and will continue on to Latvia and Estonia in the coming days, he said in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zelenskiy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will hold a joint press conference scheduled for 1125 GMT, Lithuania separately said.

Zelenskiy will also give a public speech, Nauseda’s office said.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy spoke with Poland’s Duda: presidential office

The surprise visit to Vilnius, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, comes as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is nearing its second anniversary.

“The presidents will discuss the war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine and its integration in the European Union and NATO,” Nauseda’s office said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine's Estonia Security Service of Ukraine's

