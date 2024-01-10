IK arrested in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested in a GHQ attack case regarding the May 9 violent protest.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge, Malik Aijaz Asif, had summoned Khan in the connection with same case but authorities did not allow to produce Khan before the court due to security reasons. The judge conducted the hearing of the case inside the Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, the prosecutor and RA Bazaar Police Station officials sought physical remand of the PTI founder in 12 cases registered in connection with May 9 violence; however, the ATC granted two-day remand of Khan to police and directed to probe Khan in jail.

The court also issued directives to police to submit a progress report of the investigation before it on May 11.

The development comes days after PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also arrested in the May 9 cases after the Supreme Court approved his bail in the cypher case.

A local court in Rawalpindi sent Qureshi to Adiala jail on a 14-day remand in connection with May 9 cases including the one related to the attack on GHQ on December 28, 2023.

