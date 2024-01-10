Polio drive: There’s positive change in public attitude: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Tuesday that with cooperation between the government and organizations such as UNICEF a positive change is being seen in the public towards anti-polio drive in the country.

He stated this during a meeting with Abdullah Fazil, the representative of UNICEF in Pakistan who met him on Tuesday and briefed Kakar on the steps taken by UNICEF in various areas of Pakistan.

He informed the premier that in the last five years, projects worth about US$1 billion have been established in humanitarian aid, clean water and food supply, education, health and other sectors under UNICEF.

The caretaker premier appreciated UNICEF Pakistan for establishing several successful projects for public welfare and described the role of UNICEF in Pakistan’s anti-polio campaign as of special importance.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to provide all facilities to UNICEF for the establishment of welfare projects in education, health, and other sectors.

He added that despite severe criticism from India, UNICEF’s initiatives for the education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are commendable. The caretaker Prime Minister asked Abdullah Fazil to formulate a new and effective strategy for the education of out-of-school children in Pakistan. He vowed support for UNICEF’s initiatives to introduce technology in the education sector in the backward areas of the country. He continued that illiteracy can be significantly reduced in the country by providing access to the latest information with the help of tablets to the students of the backward areas of the country.

Kakar said that the government will provide all possible facilities for UNICEF’s projects to create employment for the youth.

