Corruption case: AC extends physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Fazal Sher Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday again extended the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for another three days in a corruption case

The duty Accountability Court judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing his reserved judgment, extended Chaudhry’s physical remand in the case of misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Chaudhry before the court after the expiry of his previous remand and requested the court to extend his physical remand for another 10 days to conduct further investigation of the accused.

Defence counsel Raja Aamir Abbas, while objecting to the NAB’s request said that Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir is not on leave and he is on duty.

He requested the court to wait till the arrival of the Accountability Court judge from jail.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir went to Adiala jail for the hearing of another case in the prison.

Fawad Chaudhry told the court that the judge is on duty today and even then we appeared before a duty judge.

The court after hearing arguments of both parties reserved its judgment. Later, while announcing its verdict, it extended physical remand of the accused for another three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NAB Fawad Chaudhry accountability court corruption case Adiala jail physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

