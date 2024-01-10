PTI reacts strongly to verdict against lifelong disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that all attempts were being made to reopen the doors of politics and loot and plunder for the “national criminal Panama Sharif under the infamous London Plan” but the people of the country were adamant to stamp this criminal with lifelong disqualification through their power of votes on February 8.

Reacting to the issue of minimizing the period of disqualification of “Jati Umra’s fugitive under the London plan,” a PTI spokesman said that those who converted Panama Sharif’s ineligibility into eligibility should verily become his election agents, but they should present the real owners of Avenfield properties and the sources of money used for their purchase before the nation.

He said the lawlessness and mayhem had been created in the country aimed at expelling PTI from politics through state coercion and operation, which hurt the constitution and its spirit the most.

He contended that most parts of the constitution had been held in abeyance under a notorious “London Plan”, whereas, some of its parts were being tampered with legislations and court decisions.

He pointed out that the constitution and the accountability system were being compromised to open the doors of power and politics for the country’s biggest criminal and fugitive in order to start a new series of loot and plunder in the country.

He highlighted that the person who had yet to present any proof regarding his London properties since April 2016 to date and could not submit even a receipt in support of his claims, the entire constitutional scheme was distorted to give him “another NRO”.

He lamented that legalizing this criminal’s attacks on the courts and the shameful acts of conspiracy and violence against the judges through engineered justice was despicable.

