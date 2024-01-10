AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-10

PTI reacts strongly to verdict against lifelong disqualification

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said that all attempts were being made to reopen the doors of politics and loot and plunder for the “national criminal Panama Sharif under the infamous London Plan” but the people of the country were adamant to stamp this criminal with lifelong disqualification through their power of votes on February 8.

Reacting to the issue of minimizing the period of disqualification of “Jati Umra’s fugitive under the London plan,” a PTI spokesman said that those who converted Panama Sharif’s ineligibility into eligibility should verily become his election agents, but they should present the real owners of Avenfield properties and the sources of money used for their purchase before the nation.

He said the lawlessness and mayhem had been created in the country aimed at expelling PTI from politics through state coercion and operation, which hurt the constitution and its spirit the most.

He contended that most parts of the constitution had been held in abeyance under a notorious “London Plan”, whereas, some of its parts were being tampered with legislations and court decisions.

He pointed out that the constitution and the accountability system were being compromised to open the doors of power and politics for the country’s biggest criminal and fugitive in order to start a new series of loot and plunder in the country.

He highlighted that the person who had yet to present any proof regarding his London properties since April 2016 to date and could not submit even a receipt in support of his claims, the entire constitutional scheme was distorted to give him “another NRO”.

He lamented that legalizing this criminal’s attacks on the courts and the shameful acts of conspiracy and violence against the judges through engineered justice was despicable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Avenfield properties

Comments

1000 characters

PTI reacts strongly to verdict against lifelong disqualification

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories