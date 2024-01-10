AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference, exhibition opens in Cairo

Press Release Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

CAIRO: The 4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, a major trade and investment event, inaugurated in Cairo on Tuesday, was led by Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production, and Ahmed Samir, Egypt’s Minister for Trade & Industry. This event marks Pakistan’s first and most significant venture of its kind in Egypt.

The event was organised by Trade Development Authority (TDAP), Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and attended by officials from Board of Investment (BOI), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in Cairo.

The Egyptian delegation was led by the Minister for Trade & Industry and included officials from the Ministry of Defence, General Authority for Investment Promotion, and the Cairo, Alexandria & Egyptian Chambers of Commerce. Delegates from Middle East and North African countries also participated in the event.

Around 100 leading businessmen and chamber representatives from the Middle East & North African (MENA) region attend the event to strengthen commercial ties with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gohar Ejaz emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing economic collaboration with the MENA region, stating, “Pakistan is firmly dedicated to fostering economic cooperation with the MENA Region to achieve shared prosperity and strengthen our collective identity.”

He highlighted the significant relationship with Egypt, noting, “Our deep-rooted ties with Egypt, marked by shared religious and cultural bonds, are pivotal. We aim to significantly expand our bilateral trade from the current USD 400 million to tenfold in the next 10 years,” underlining the event’s importance in promoting trade and investment growth between Pakistan and MENA region.

Chief Guest, Ahmed Samir, Egypt’s Minister for Trade & Industry, stated that “Economic, social, and cultural cooperation is essential for mutual growth. Egypt is eager to strengthen our ties across various development sectors. We thank the Government of Pakistan for hosting this premier event in Cairo, opening new cooperation avenues between our countries.”

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer, TDAP added, “Pakistan’s government is committed to strengthening global relationships. This conference and exhibition give us the opportunity to showcase the prowess of Pakistan in manufacturing, goods and services across sectors like Textiles, pharmaceuticals, products, machinery, agriculture, chemicals, sports goods and much more. This is a win-win situation for all parties involved. Our strong cultural bond and 75-year trade relationship with Egypt form the foundation for future economic growth.”

The conference concluded with Dr Ejaz inviting the MENA region’s business community to explore the vast opportunities in the Pakistani market and take advantage of Pakistan’s liberal investment landscape and the Strategic Investment Facilitation Committee (SIFC).

