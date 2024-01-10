AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Sindh govt urged to ban unhealthy food

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

KARACHI: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has issued an urgent appeal to the Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Food Sindh, and Director General Health Services Sindh, to address the increasing incidence and prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Pakistan.

According to recent most health statistics around 60% of deaths are attributed to NCDs such as cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. In addition, NCDs are a leading cause of not only premature mortality i.e., before the age of 70, but also these are also increasing burden of disabilities and unhealthy life years causing people huge financial losses as well as reduction in life years.

Three elements are dietary risk factors, which the letter advocates against the excessive use, “the first one is use of unhealthy oils and fats; the second is added sugars in foods and drinks, and an excessive use of sodium.”

In a letter, CPDI has urged the Sindh Government to implement concrete measures banning such unhealthy food and beverages from public procurements, official meetings, and functions. Highlighting the rising numbers of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan due to the unregulated consumption of food containing harmful ingredients like sugar, sodium, and Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) in fats, CPDI emphasizes the urgent need for intervention.

Studies reveal that approximately 33 million people in Pakistan suffer from diabetes, additional 10 million are pre-diabetic, and 918 cases per 100,000 individuals are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

In the letter, CPDI proposes a comprehensive approach, urging the Chief Secretary, Secretary Food and DG Health to expedite the formulation and strict implementation of mandatory standards for all food items, prohibit government institutions from procuring unhealthy food, and ban the serving of such harmful items in official settings.

In addition, CPDI has urged restricting the availability of unhealthy food in schools, hospitals, and public parks, eliminating government subsidies on harmful products such as sugars and banaspati ghee, and implementing public awareness campaigns.

“Provide subsidies to healthy foods so that people enjoy better health status and contribute more in the GDP as mentally and physically active citizens,” the letter urged the government.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director, CPDI, expressed the hope that these measures will significantly and positively address the NCDs related public health crisis in the country.

