Maritime security exercise ‘Sea Guard-24’ commences

KARACHI: The Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-24 with the aim to ensure maritime safety and security along the country’s coastline commenced at Karachi.

The opening brief of Exercise Sea Guard-24 was held at Karachi on Tuesday. Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz was the chief guest of opening brief session.

The exercise involves representation of various ministries, departments and organizations having linkages with maritime sector like Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Livestock and Fishing Department Sindh, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Narcotics Control, private entities and NGOs to support multifaceted challenges of maritime arena both from traditional and non-traditional threats.

Leadership of various organizations attended the session which includes Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan Coast Guards, PMSA, KPT, Port Qasim, Byco Petroleum, in addition to other prominent figures from private sector and fishing community.

The Exercise Sea Guard aims to synergize efforts of stakeholders while remaining within their legal framework through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) to ensure security of Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

During the opening brief participants were briefed about working methodology and contributions of JMICC to ensure maritime safety and security along our Coastline.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz applauded the efforts of all stakeholders in their contribution for a safer Maritime environment.

