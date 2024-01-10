AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-10

Japanese rubber futures down on demand concerns

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slid more than 2% on Tuesday as concerns over demand in top importer China and lower oil prices weighed on the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery closed down 5.9 yen, or 2.30%, at 251.0 yen ($1.74) er kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was down 150 yuan, or 1.1%, at 13,445 yuan ($1,877.74) per metric ton.

The contract has fallen for five consecutive sessions on worries over China’s economic growth and rising geopolitical tensions. Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output. The market rose slightly on Tuesday. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 1.16%. It hit its highest level since March 1990 during Tuesday’s trading session, as investors snapped up chip-related stocks tracking an overnight Wall Street rally in technology shares.

Toyota Motor restarted its Japanese vehicle plants on Monday but, given the impact of the New Year’s Day earthquake, would decide separately about operations from Jan. 15.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.12% to trade at 144.05 against the dollar as traders reaffirmed their bets for a slew of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. A stronger yen makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for February delivery last traded at 149.40 US cents per kg, up 0.13%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures down on demand concerns

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories