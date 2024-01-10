KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.831 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,459.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR9.617 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.560 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.410 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 3.360 billion),Platinum (PKR 843.881 million), Silver (PKR 787.467 million), DJ (PKR 519.374 million), Natural Gas (PKR 303.156 million), SP 500 (PKR 169.924 million),Brent (PKR 86.911 million),Copper (PKR 78.322 million), Palladium (PKR 56.702 million)and Japan Equity (PKR 37.804 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.503 million were traded.

