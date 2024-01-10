AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
BOP 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
FCCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
FFBL 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
HBL 115.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
OGDC 122.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.56%)
PAEL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
PIAA 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.66%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
PPL 125.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.25%)
PRL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.59%)
SEARL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
SNGP 76.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
SSGC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.39%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-10

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, helped by strength in rival oils, as the market awaited the monthly Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data scheduled for release on Wednesday for further direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 41 ringgit, or 1.11%, to 3,734 ringgit ($804.39) a metric ton on the closing.

“The futures are trading higher following a bullish recovery in Dalian’s RBD palmolein, soyoil and ZCE rapeseed oil futures in Asian hours today, also a bullish rebound in Chicago’s soyoil Monday overnight,” Anilkumar Bagani, head of Research from India-based Sunvin Group said.

Anil also said that the delays of vessels due to problems in the Red Sea have also supported the bullish sentiments. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.35% and its palm oil contract increased 0.28%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.17%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Oil prices steadied in early trade after sliding in the previous session as markets weighed Middle East tensions against demand worries and rising OPEC supply.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 0.15% against the US dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may test support of 3,607 ringgit per ton, and fall into the 3,576-3,607 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Pakistan Startup Fund launched

30pc taxpayers have obtained ST registration to get sales tax refunds fraudulently?

Weighted average price mechanism: Local, imported urea put in one ‘basket’

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Wind, solar projects: PPIB seeks details of LoIs issued by Punjab, Sindh

Body formed to probe power breakdowns

Coercive steps against taxpayers: probe ordered

UEP’s gas: ECC to allow allocation to SSGCL

Defence collaboration discussed with KSA, Turkiye

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Read more stories