WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 9, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Jan-24 5-Jan-24 4-Jan-24 3-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104546 0.104609 0.104604 0.104727
Euro 0.81928 0.818348 0.819364 0.817216
Japanese yen 0.005172 0.00522
U.K. pound 0.950487 0.948207 0.949305 0.945086
U.S. dollar 0.748474 0.749334 0.748073 0.748435
Algerian dinar 0.00557 0.005575 0.00557 0.005566
Australian dollar 0.501403 0.501904 0.504052 0.506167
Botswana pula 0.055237 0.055301 0.055283 0.055534
Brazilian real 0.153238 0.15326 0.152103 0.152102
Brunei dollar 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 0.56426
Canadian dollar 0.561425 0.560186 0.560374
Chilean peso 0.000838 0.000847 0.000846 0.00085
Czech koruna 0.033465 0.03327 0.033229 0.033117
Danish krone 0.109722 0.109849 0.109574
Indian rupee 0.00901 0.009009 0.00898 0.008982
Israeli New Shekel 0.201311 0.20496 0.205064 0.205219
Korean won 0.00057 0.000572 0.000572 0.000576
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43525 2.43395 2.43592
Malaysian ringgit 0.160962 0.16113 0.161257 0.161527
Mauritian rupee 0.016762 0.016835 0.016889 0.016854
Mexican peso 0.044517 0.044343 0.043886 0.043899
New Zealand dollar 0.468058 0.46736 0.466835 0.468184
Norwegian krone 0.072107 0.072362 0.072609 0.072193
Omani rial 1.94662 1.94557 1.94651
Peruvian sol 0.201814 0.200234 0.200868
Philippine peso 0.013459 0.013473 0.013428 0.013476
Polish zloty 0.188002 0.188039 0.188507 0.187535
Qatari riyal 0.205625 0.205515 0.205614
Russian ruble
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199593 0.199486 0.199583
Singapore dollar 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 0.56426
South African rand 0.039812 0.039878 0.040098 0.040281
Swedish krona 0.073088 0.072839 0.07322 0.073021
Swiss franc 0.87911 0.878212 0.879465 0.87567
Thai baht 0.021438 0.021665 0.021671 0.021845
Trinidadian dollar 0.111116 0.111528 0.111336
U.A.E. dirham 0.203696 0.203794
Uruguayan peso 0.019055 0.019072 0.019113
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
