WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 9, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Jan-24 5-Jan-24 4-Jan-24 3-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104546 0.104609 0.104604 0.104727 Euro 0.81928 0.818348 0.819364 0.817216 Japanese yen 0.005172 0.00522 U.K. pound 0.950487 0.948207 0.949305 0.945086 U.S. dollar 0.748474 0.749334 0.748073 0.748435 Algerian dinar 0.00557 0.005575 0.00557 0.005566 Australian dollar 0.501403 0.501904 0.504052 0.506167 Botswana pula 0.055237 0.055301 0.055283 0.055534 Brazilian real 0.153238 0.15326 0.152103 0.152102 Brunei dollar 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 0.56426 Canadian dollar 0.561425 0.560186 0.560374 Chilean peso 0.000838 0.000847 0.000846 0.00085 Czech koruna 0.033465 0.03327 0.033229 0.033117 Danish krone 0.109722 0.109849 0.109574 Indian rupee 0.00901 0.009009 0.00898 0.008982 Israeli New Shekel 0.201311 0.20496 0.205064 0.205219 Korean won 0.00057 0.000572 0.000572 0.000576 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43525 2.43395 2.43592 Malaysian ringgit 0.160962 0.16113 0.161257 0.161527 Mauritian rupee 0.016762 0.016835 0.016889 0.016854 Mexican peso 0.044517 0.044343 0.043886 0.043899 New Zealand dollar 0.468058 0.46736 0.466835 0.468184 Norwegian krone 0.072107 0.072362 0.072609 0.072193 Omani rial 1.94662 1.94557 1.94651 Peruvian sol 0.201814 0.200234 0.200868 Philippine peso 0.013459 0.013473 0.013428 0.013476 Polish zloty 0.188002 0.188039 0.188507 0.187535 Qatari riyal 0.205625 0.205515 0.205614 Russian ruble Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199593 0.199486 0.199583 Singapore dollar 0.562255 0.563113 0.562842 0.56426 South African rand 0.039812 0.039878 0.040098 0.040281 Swedish krona 0.073088 0.072839 0.07322 0.073021 Swiss franc 0.87911 0.878212 0.879465 0.87567 Thai baht 0.021438 0.021665 0.021671 0.021845 Trinidadian dollar 0.111116 0.111528 0.111336 U.A.E. dirham 0.203696 0.203794 Uruguayan peso 0.019055 0.019072 0.019113 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

