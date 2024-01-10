Markets Print 2024-01-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,170.58
High: 64,786.35
Low: 63,878.22
Net Change: 66.45
Volume (000): 253,614
Value (000): 7,970,155
Makt Cap (000) 2,110,482,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,989.39
NET CH (+) 390.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,814.10
NET CH (-) 28.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,352.77
NET CH (-) 19.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,608.93
NET CH (-) 50.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,115.23
NET CH (-) 16.95
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,934.14
NET CH (-) 33.7
------------------------------------
As on: 09-January-2024
====================================
