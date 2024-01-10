KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,170.58 High: 64,786.35 Low: 63,878.22 Net Change: 66.45 Volume (000): 253,614 Value (000): 7,970,155 Makt Cap (000) 2,110,482,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,989.39 NET CH (+) 390.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,814.10 NET CH (-) 28.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,352.77 NET CH (-) 19.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,608.93 NET CH (-) 50.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,115.23 NET CH (-) 16.95 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,934.14 NET CH (-) 33.7 ------------------------------------ As on: 09-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024