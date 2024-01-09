AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
Business & Finance

BMW sales up 10.3% in Q4

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:05pm

BERLIN: BMW’s fourth-quarter group sales rose 10.3% on the year to 718,778 vehicles, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

The BMW Group delivered 2.56 million vehicles in 2023, a 6.5% rise from the previous year.

BMW cars business gets earnings boost from price hikes

The Group’s sales of fully-electric vehicles were up 74.4% to 376,183 units.

“We see continued high demand for our fully-electric products and, based on our strong, cross-brand product portfolio, expect to sell more than half a million fully-electric vehicles in 2024,” said Jochen Goller, member of the board of management and responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales at BMW.

