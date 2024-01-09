AIRLINK 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.44%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.04%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
FCCL 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.58%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HBL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.07%)
KOSM 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PAEL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIAA 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.07%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
PPL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PRL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
SEARL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
SNGP 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
SSGC 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.95%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,581 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,621 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.56%)
KSE100 64,066 Decreased By -170.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,423 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits 33-year high as tech stocks surge

Reuters Published January 9, 2024 Updated January 9, 2024 12:21pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit its highest level since March 1990 on Tuesday, as investors snapped up chip-related stocks tracking an overnight Wall Street rally in technology shares.

The Nikkei was up 1.44% at 33858.63 by the mid-day break, after hitting a 33-year high of 33990.28 earlier.

Of the 225 stocks on the index, 151 advanced.

The broader Topix index was up 0.93%. Chip-related stocks, which tend to move the benchmark, led the Nikkei’s rise after chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices surged on Wall Street overnight.

Tokyo Electron and Advantest, up 4.27% and 7.06% respectively, combined were pushing the index up around 200 points.

Nintendo also made the top performers in the morning session, extending recent gains to move up 4.22%, as news swirled that the company might release a new game console this year.

DeNA led the pack, gaining 7.83%, after making an after-market announcement on Friday it would commence preparations to list shares for an equity-method affiliate company.

Japanese shares rise as automakers gain on weaker yen

The Nikkei clocked its best year in a decade in 2023, aided by expectations of better governance. After an initial pullback to start 2024, the Nikkei rallied an additional 1.6% from last year’s final trading day to hit Tuesday’s peak since Japan’s asset price bubble burst in 1989.

“I think a correction may not come as soon as next week or this week, but I’m a bit cautious, if not a little bit pessimistic over the near term” over the next few months, as markets assess the latest policy decisions by the Fed and Bank of Japan, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura.

Meanwhile, energy shares were among the worst performers, after oil prices fell about 4% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s mining stock sub-index dropped 1.55%.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits 33-year high as tech stocks surge

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil prices inch up as markets debate Middle East crisis and OPEC supply

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

Read more stories